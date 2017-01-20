21st Century Partnership 'Optimistic' Trump presidency will be good for RAFB

21st Century Partnership office

With a new president and party in the White House, there could be changes coming to the nation's Armed Forces.

Jacob Reynolds spoke with the 21st Century Partnership on Friday about what to expect with President Trump.

The Chairman of the Partnership said they are optimistic about Trump's presidency and they already have a wish list for the new administration.

As a new president comes to power, we caught up with a veteran at the Museum of Aviation.

Levi McKenna served in the Marines during two different presidential transitions in the 80s and 90s.

And except for Operation Desert Storm, not much changed in his day to day life.

“When President Bush sent us to Desert Storm, that was the only time anything really affected my career. But, as far as day to day operations? We never even noticed a change, just had to change the picture on the wall,” McKenna said at the Museum.

But Chairman of the 21st Century Partnership, Rob Brooks, hopes that the Trump Administration will bring change.

“We're very optimistic that based on what has been said that the administration is going to come back out and reinforce our current military operations and we hopefully will restore some of the budget cuts that have been made over the last few years,” Brooks explained in his office.

Specifically, he says he hopes the Trump team approves funding to replace the current JSTARS aircraft.

The planes provide crucial intelligence and reconnaissance information for combat troops and are based out of Robins.

Brooks says the planes are old and require a lot of maintenance work, so replacing them is one of their goals under the new administration.

“We'd love to see that funding restored, we'd love to see, locally for Robins, we'd love to see some military construction spending,” Brooks said.

That construction could help bring in additional planes or new missions in software and cyber fields.

Brooks says they have spoken with the local federal delegation about what they want to focus on going forward, but so far have not made any specific plans.

Robins Air Force Base currently employs more than 22,000 people, but Brooks says they are doing more with less due to budget cuts.

