22 displaced in Wrightsville apartment fire

An apartment fire Thursday night in Wrightsville destroyed the belongings of several families and left them without a place to live.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Oakview Apartments on Trojan Way, right across from Johnson County High School.

Apartment manager Judy Wallace says 22 people were displaced, including 15 children.

Willis Wombles is a retired firefighter and former mayor of Wrightsville. He says about 50 firefighters were on the scene Thursday night. Inmate firefighters from Johnson and Montgomery State Prisons assisted crews from Wrightsville and Johnson County.

Wombles says this was one of the biggest fires he's ever seen, and advancements in firefighting technology prevented it from spreading to more units.

"In my 45 years in fire services, I would've never believed that we would see building A and building C standing this morning," says Wombles. "I would've never believed we'd see B building standing, even though it's got extensive damage, I would've never believed we'd see this complex standing this morning."

No one was injured in the blaze. Wallace says the fire began with a resident cooking on a grill.

American Red Cross is helping the families.

