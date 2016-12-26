24-hour animal hospital to open in Warner Robins

It's late at night, and your dog or cat gets hit by a car or bitten by another animal.

You make a few phone calls, but nothing is open and you keep getting transferred to other numbers, only to come up short.

That's what happened to one 13WMAZ viewer and now he wants to know: what do you do if your furry friend has an emergency?

Our Madison Cavalchire finds out.

“At one point, I was convinced she was going to die sitting beside me,” said dog owner Benny Walsh.

That was his first thought after his dog Bailey was bitten by a neighbor's dog.

“So I went to check her out, and saw this hole an inch and a half long,” said Walsh.

It was late at night and Walsh -- who lives in Pulaski County -- says nearby animal hospitals were closed.

“I was going through telephone directories, getting numbers from friends, I took a drive to a vet that I thought was opened in Eastman. They were closed,” said Walsh.

He eventually found the number for Dr. Ronald Amsterdam at AVS Animal Hospital in Macon.

Amsterdam says the closest 24-hour animal hospitals are near the Atlanta area in Locust Grove and Fayetteville.

Sometimes it may be difficult for pet owners to find 24-hour care in Central Georgia.

“Multiple clinics in the area would probably offer emergency services after hours, until about 9:30 or 10 p.m. That's when they would close,” said Amsterdam.

After that, Amsterdam says most hospitals only offer emergency care to their own clients.

He says he tries to help anyone he can after hours, especially in cases like Bailey's where it can't wait.

“We are now in the process of setting up a veterinary emergency clinic here in Middle Georgia,” said Amsterdam.

He and several other local vets are starting the hospital so Central Georgia pet owners like Walsh will have 24-hour options.

“We love our pets. They are family members,” said Walsh.

He says even if it took some time, he's just glad Bailey is okay.

Amsterdam says the 24-hour animal hospital that's in the works is called the Middle Georgia Veterinary Emergency Clinic.

It's going to be located on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins and it should be open within a year.