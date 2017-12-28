For almost 27 years, the Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful Commission has been holding Bring One For The Chipper. It's a way to keep live Christmas trees out of the county landfill. The commission has dumpsters placed at Kroger Stores around Macon where you can drop off your undecorated tree. Or, on January 6th from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M you can bring your tree to the lot behind Burger King on Riverside Drive. There you can drop off your tree, and in turn receive a hardwood seedling and a bag of mulch.

If you don't live in the Macon Area, we have provided a list by county where you can drop off your tree.

It's http://www.keepgeorgiabeautiful.org/bring_one_for_chipper.asp

