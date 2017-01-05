29-year-old man stabbed in the back in Macon

Crime

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back Friday morning in west Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 2 a.m. on Houston Avenue at Pendleton Homes.

When deputies arrived to Wilbur Smith's apartment, they found him with a stab wound to the back.

Smith told deputies he was arguing with his girlfriend outside of his apartment when another man drove up.

The man got out of the car, confronted him and stabbed him.

Smith was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury. He's listed in stable condition.

There is no detailed description of the man or the car he was driving at this time.

Anyone with any other information about the stabbing can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.