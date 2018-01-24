2nd Bojangles to open in Warner Robins next week

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP)

The second Bojangles location in Warner Robins will be opening at the start of next week.

In a news release, the company says the location at 850 Highway 96 near South Houston Lake Road will be opening bright and early on January 29 at 5:30 a.m.

To celebrate the opening, Bojangles is giving away FREE FOOD.

The first customer in line will get a $100 gift card and free swag and the next 25 people will get a $20 gift card.

All customers on opening day can register to win free breakfast for a year.

Get more information on Bojangles’ offers by signing up for their e-club here.



