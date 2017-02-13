Another fatal wreck Monday at Gray Bypass intersection in Jones Co.

A motorist died Monday morning on the Gray Highway Bypass in Jones Co.

For the second time in five days, someone died in a wreck at an intersection at the new Gray Bypass.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says it happened this morning at the Highway 129/Eatonton Highway intersection of the bypass.

A man died Thursday in a collision between a logging truck and a flatbed truck at the same intersection.

Last week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said they were aware of possible safety problems on the two-month-old bypass and planned to propose improvements to the county.

No further details are available on today's accident. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update when new details are available.





