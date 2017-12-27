3 charged after brawl in Fort Valley McDonald's drive-thru

crime scene

Three people were charged Saturday after a fight at a Fort Valley McDonald’s, according to a news release.

It says Fort Valley police officers were sent to the McDonald’s on N Camellia Boulevard for a call of a fight.

When they arrived, they found several people engaged in ‘mutual combat.’

Officers arrested 24-year-old Demario Knolton after a brief foot chase.

After they reviewed security footage, officers also arrested 38-year-old James Hampton and cited 37-year-old Erica Hampton.

The three were charged with affray.

Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon says detectives are looking for other people involved in the fight and that anyone with information should call them at 478-825-3384.

