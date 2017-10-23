WMAZ
3 men rob, carjack two people at gunpoint in Warner Robins

Raw video: Surveillance footage of 3 Warner Robins armed robbery suspects

Warner Robins police are looking for three men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the area of Woodcrest Apartments off Watson Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday.

They were told three men robbed two people with a handgun and stole their truck.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2003 Chevy Silverado with Georgia tag #CAL1291.

If you recognize the three men from the surveillance footage above, please contact Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380.

