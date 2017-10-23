3 men rob, carjack two people at gunpoint in Warner Robins

Surveillance photo of suspected Warner Robins robber. (Photo from Warner Robins police)

Warner Robins police are looking for three men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the area of Woodcrest Apartments off Watson Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday.

They were told three men robbed two people with a handgun and stole their truck.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2003 Chevy Silverado with Georgia tag #CAL1291.

If you recognize the three men from the surveillance footage above, please contact Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380.

