3 men rob Warner Robins Waffle House

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Waffle House on South Houston Lake Road.

A news release from the department says deputies responded to an armed robbery call around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Waffle House at 1287 South Houston Lake Rd.

It was reported to them that three men entered the restaurant after the last customer left and demanded money from the register.

An undetermined amount of money was taken from the register and the two employees locked themselves in the bathroom until the officers arrived.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

