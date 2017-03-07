30th Anniversary Forsythia Festival is right around the corner

Forsyth is painting the town yellow, which can only mean one thing -- the Forsythia Festival is right around the corner.

Winifred Berry has been volunteering with the Forsythia Festival for 15 years.

From cutting up flyers to hanging up race goodie bags, no task is too small.

"Whatever needs to be done...we do it," Berry says.

Her hard work pays off, because at the end of it all, "we just have a good time. It just be packed. Sometimes it be so packed you can hardly move," Berry says.

Organizers expect more than 20,000 people will show up for the two day festival.

Berry says her favorite part is rewarding her hard work with a gyro from her favorite vendor.

Since this year is the 30th Anniversary for the Forsythia Festival, they are shaking things up a bit.

On Friday night, for the first time, they will have a food truck festival to kick off the weekend.

They are bringing back the festival's 5K run, and the Tailgate Toss cornhole tournament as well.

32 teams can participate in the Tailgate Toss for a chance to win $100 cash prize, but spots are filling up fast.

Kari Buckindail, the chamber's program coordinator, explains what makes the festival unique.

"We want to make sure all of the jewelers have different items to sell people. The woodworkers have different types of items, so that exclusivity makes our a little different from some of the others, plus, it kicks off the festival season. It's a great way to get started," she says.

With so many events going on this weekend, Forsyth wants you to come join in on all of the fun.

The festival starts Saturday March 11th at 10 a.m., and will last until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Here is the full list of all of the events the Forsythia Festival has to offer.

Forsythia Festival Events by 13WMAZ on Scribd

