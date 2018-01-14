32-year-old Macon man shot near Pendleton Homes

Pendleton wants speed bumps in neighborhood (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Bibb deputies are looking for someone who shot a man multiple times Sunday at a housing complex in south Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Houston Avenue and the Pendleton Homes entrance around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say the victim, 32-year-old Travis Lewis, parked his car in a nearby parking lot then walked across Houston Avenue towards two men standing on the corner.

They had a short conversation. Then one of the men shot Lewis several times. They ran away.

There is not a detailed description of the men available.

Anyone who knows anything else about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

