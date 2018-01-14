32-year-old Macon man shot near Pendleton Homes

Bibb deputies are looking for someone who shot a man multiple times Sunday at a housing complex in south Macon.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Houston Avenue and the Pendleton Homes entrance around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies say the victim, 32-year-old Travis Lewis, parked his car in a nearby parking lot then walked across Houston Avenue towards two men standing on the corner.
They had a short conversation. Then one of the men shot Lewis several times. They ran away.
There is not a detailed description of the men available.
Anyone who knows anything else about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs