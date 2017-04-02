WMAZ
360 Video: Cherry Blossom Festival ends with a bang

Fireworks and music were the order of the day Sunday at the 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival finale at Wesleyan College

The 35th International Cherry Blossom Festival ended on a high note Sunday at Wesleyan College.

 

Finale Fireworks: 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival ends with a bang Sunday at Wesleyan College, Macon, Ga. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA
 
Mother's Finest rocking hard at the 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival finale at Wesleyan College, Macon, Ga., Sunday. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA
 
 
Fireworks closed out the 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday at Wesleyan College, Macon, Ga. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA
 
Firework at the Cherry Blossom Festival finale at Wesleyan College, Macon, Ga. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA
 

