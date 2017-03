2017 Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, downtown Macon, GA, Sunday, March 26.

Sunday's International Cherry Blossom Festival Parade was off to a soaring start.

The 339th Flight Test Squadron out of Robins Air Force Base brought the F-15's.

360 Video: F-15's soar over 2017 #CherryBlossomFestival Parade #theta360 - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA





Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA





© 2017 WMAZ-TV