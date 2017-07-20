Kaheem Chambers, 17.

Major Herman Lamar with the Americus Police Department says they have arrested and charged four people for vandalizing the grave of a fallen officer.

Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr was shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

Herman said they made the arrests Wednesday, after viewing surveillance footage of Smarr's grave at Oak Grove Cemetery. He said Smarr's family had installed a camera to monitor the grave, because of previous incidents of damage at the grave site.

Herman said they arrested and charged 17-year-old Kaheem Chambers with criminal trespass for "standing, spitting and walking on the grave" after midnight. He is being held in the Sumter County jail.

Three juvenile females were also charged with curfew violation and criminal trespass, said Herman. Two of those females have an additional charge of obstruction to law enforcement. Herman said two of the teens are being transported to Macon, and the third was released to a parent.

Herman said there was no significant damage to the grave that would require repairs.

Asked why the teens would cause damage to Smarr's grave, Herman said they are investigating whether the 17-year-old knew Smarr from a previous arrest.

