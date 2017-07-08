4 hospitalized, driver on the run after single-car accident in Bonaire

Police lights generic, file photo.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division and Georgia State Patrol are trying to identify a man who crashed a car and ran away from the scene.

According to Lt. Clay Chambers, a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road in Bonaire around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

He says the man entered a parking lot as if he was stopping, but then drove out of the other entrance to the lot.

The driver re-entered Houston Lake Road and Wrasling Way before crashing on Enlish Drive.

Chambers says the man got out of the car and ran away from the scene leaving a woman and three children inside with injuries.

All four were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The extent of their injuries and their conditions are unknown.

The identity of the man who crashed the car is also unknown and GSP is handling the investigation.

WMAZ reached out to GSP to find out more information about the make and model of the car, but have not heard back yet.

