$4 million increase approved for campus consolidation project

Bibb school board members approved a proposed an adjustment to the 2016 ESPLOST Budget Thursday night.

The adjustment will allow a $4 million increase for the Northeast High/Appling Middle replacement project.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in summer 2018.

The Northeast High/Appling Middle replacement project budget was originally set at $45 million based on the identified needs during the development of the five-year plan. That $45 million was calculated using Georgia Department of Education formulas and construction costs on similar projects at the time.

Based on the new information, a budget adjustment for the Northeast High/Appling Middle replacement project was proposed at $49 million.

The need for more instructional units and square footage, along with programmatic needs for each school along with other factors played a role in proposing the increase.

