40,000 pounds of avocados spilled on interstate after big rig catches fire

Firefighters battle smoke after a big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados caught fire on I-35E near Waxahachie, Texas on Dec. 28. (Photo: WFAA)

ELLIS COUNTY - About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across Interstate 35E south of Waxahachie Thursday afternoon when the big rig hauling them caught fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of the fire, which happened in the city of Forreston in the northbound lanes of I-35E. The cause of the incident, which resulted in the 18-wheeler going up in flames, was not confirmed. DPS said indications suggest it was a mechanical issue.

No one was injured in the incident.

HD Chopper 8 witnessed crates of avocados spilled all over the interstate. Traffic was snarled in the area and drivers were being diverted.

I-35E was closed in the area for nearly three hours and reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

