4th annual 'Pitchin' for PTSD' cornhole tournament to be held in Byron

The 4th annual 'Pitchin' for PTSD' cornhole tournament will be held in Byron on Saturday.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with registration beginning at 10 and the tournament beginning at 11, according to a Facebook event posted by Heart of Georgia Cornhole.

It says to bring your own partner and each team will pay $50 for registration.

The 1st place team will win $500, the 2nd place team will win $300 and the 3rd place team will win $200.

Food will be available for purchase at the tournament.

The event will be held at Game On Training located at 107 Pat Joiner Blvd., Byron, Ga. 31008.

All proceeds will go to the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center in Warner Robins, Georgia to support veterans.

