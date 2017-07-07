5 aggravated assaults in 14 months at Macon convenience store

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a convenience store in Macon is no stranger to crime.

In the last 14 months, there have been 5 aggravated assaults at the C-Mini Mart on Houston Avenue.

"Yes, it does bring cause for attention," says Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez admits that this is a fairly high number of aggravated assaults to happen in one place.

According to the incident reports filed by the Bibb County sheriff's office on April 25th, 2016 a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the thigh as he was walking up to the cash register inside the C Mini Mart.

On October 7, 2016, Bibb deputies found a man down in the parking lot of the store who had been shot twice in the leg.

On January 15, 2017, someone fired three shots at a vehicle in the store's parking lot.

Then in February of this year someone fired shots on the corner of Villa Crest and Houston Ave that broke the glass of a window at the C Mini Mart.

On Thursday of this week, somebody shot a man in the back while he was walking through the grass heading towards the convenience store.

"You've got a mixture of neighborhoods and a mixture of businesses in that area and you know in these types of instances are situations that may be where two people have had some type of disagreement that stay in the area, live in the area, or may be from around that area and it just happens to occur there," says Gonzalez, an area that's just 2 blocks from an elementary school and across the street from the Pendleton Homes, where many families live.

The owner of the mini mart says aside from the 2016 stabbing, they've never had any problems with customers inside the store, but the aggravated assaults that have happened near the store make him fear for his employees safety.

He also pointed out that most of the incidents occurred on the side street next to the store — Villa Crest Avenue— and thinks that more law enforcement patrolling the area could help stop some of the violence.

"We want to of course keep the people in the neighborhood safe," says Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, C Mini Mart isn't the only convenience store in the county that has experienced aggravated assaults.

He says in the last year the M & M Food Store on Montpelier and Pansy Avenue has had 6 assaults, 3 robberies, and 1 person killed.

