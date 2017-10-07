5 PM Hurricane Nate Update

Hurricane Nate stands at a category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph. Nate is moving quickly to the NNW at 23mph, and is expected to make a landfall in far eastern Louisiana or along the Gulf coast of Mississippi tonight.

Nate will weaken quickly once it makes landfall, and gradually makes it's way north in to Alabama. Nate will exit the southeast by Monday morning.

Here in central Georgia our primary risk is for a few brief, spin up tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will be generally between a quarter and one inch, meaning flooding is not a big concern. Winds will be sustained tomorrow around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour, but given these numbers widespread power outages are not expected. The main window for our impacts from Nate here in central Georgia is tonight in to tomorrow night. Nate exits the southeast by Monday morning, although lingering shower activity is still possible.

We will be posting updates as we get them

