5-year-old dead after reports of an accidental shooting

FORT VALLEY - A child is dead tonight after what police are calling an accidental shooting death.

According to a news release from the Fort Valley Police Department, police received a call about shots being fired at the Indian Oaks apartment complex shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night.

The release says when officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 5-year-old child had been accidentally shot. The child was taken to the Peach County Hospital where he or she was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and the GBI is assisting.

(© 2017 WMAZ)