5-year-old dies after she, mother hit by car in Clayton County

Police have made the tragic announcement that a child has died after she and her mother were hit by a car overnight on Wednesday.

According to Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury, the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Flint River Road,

The preliminary investigation shows that the mother, Brittiney Milligan, and her daughter, 5-year-old Malaya McLendon, were struck as they attempted to cross the road in front of Flint River Crossing Apartments. Milligan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her 28-year-old mother was also transported for a broken leg.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and there are currently no charges pending.

Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV