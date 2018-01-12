$50 or less prom dresses for sale at the Demon Dress Drive

Prom season is right around the corner, and that means girls are out looking to say yes to the perfect prom dress.

According to Glamour Magazine, girls will spend an average of $400 on their dress alone.

Nicole Butler went out to Warner Robins High School to see how students can find the dress of their dreams for a fraction of the price!

Searching through a sea of dresses, Anastacia Del Rio is getting ready for Warner Robins High School's 10th annual Demons Dress Drive.

"I remember when I was doing pageants, the dresses would be upwards of $600, but I ended up coming to the dress drive in 8th grade and getting a dress for $50 that was just as beautiful," she says.

So Del Rio is testing her luck out again to find that perfect prom dress.

Though hundreds of hangers, she picks out a few that catch her eye, and I think it's safe to say she's found it.

But she's not stopping there -- she wants to share the luck by donating a few dress of her own.

"It's really important for people to donate dresses because that gives the opportunity to another girl who is looking for the perfect dress to have that experience," Del Rio says.

With dresses starting off at $5 and going up to $50, Eliana Sosa says it's a steal.

"It's better not breaking your parents' wallet, so I can come here with whatever I have and buy a dress that I like," she says.

Teacher Robert Walker says his goal is for everyone to have experiences like these, saying his favorite part is watching the reactions.

"There is a lot of crying that happens -- people will not be expecting something to fit super well or look as good as it does, and it's a really great time for them because they realize they are going to get to have some thing they've dreamed about for a long time," he says.

So no matter if you're looking for a showstopping dress or something more simple and elegant, the Demons Dress Drive is sure to have something that will help you shine on your big night.

If you'd like to donate some dresses, you can drop them off to Warner Robins High School during school hours.

The Dress Drive will be on Saturday, January 27th from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The proceeds go to funding the debate team as well as the Abba House Charity down in Perry, so they are hoping you stop by to help out a great cause and say yes to the dress!

