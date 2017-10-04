$500 prize offered on National Walk to School Day

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Wednesday was National Walk to School Day, and the Macon-Bibb County Health Department is giving away cash prizes for the schools with the most walkers.

Students hit the pavement Wednesday morning.

We walked to school with the Brookdale Panthers, one of seven elementary schools listed in the competition.

The first place winner receives $500, the second place winner gets $300, and the third place winner is awarded $100.

Principal Kim Tolbert says they normally have about 60 walkers each day.

She added this was a fun way to get students active and excited about exercising.

"Every day, we talk about building relationships with our kids, and when we have the opportunity to just spend a little more time with them outside of the classroom and just bond, we do take advantage of that," says Tolbert.

Camille Watson with the Macon-Bibb Health Department says they will announce the winners on Friday.

