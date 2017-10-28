6 children, 5 adults hospitalized after two-car wreck in Eatonton

Eleven people were hospitalized after a two-car wreck Saturday afternoon in Eatonton.
According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened around 1 p.m. near Joe Wooten Road.
He says a 2017 white Dodge Durango was going north and was illegally passing when it hit a 2011 Cadillac SUV.
One of the vehicles caught fire and two people were airlifted from the scene to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The other 9 people injured in the accident were taken to a local hospital.
Sills says he expects charges to be filed.
The victims are as follows:
Tiffany Childs, of Tifton (Driver of Durango)
Megan Card, of Tifton (Front seat passenger in Durango)
6 children, of Tifton (ranging in age from 1-10)
Andrew Williams, of Vero Beach, Florida (Driver of Cadillac)
Marie Williams, of Vero Beach, Florida
Charmain Barbel, of Vero Beach, Florida
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs