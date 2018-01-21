7th annual Old City Flower Festival is blooming in Macon

The 7th annual 'Old City Flower Festival' kicked off Saturday at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church.

The festival showcases flower arrangements from more than 15 Macon churches.

Chairman Jim Tonns says their goal is to unify all of the churches -- no matter the denomination -- to glorify God through the wall of flowers.

Tonns says looking around the church will take your breath away.

"The first thing they can expect is to be just overpowered by the fragrance when they walk in the door, it's just amazing," said Tonns. "And then you are going to see flower arrangements of all colors. Everything is quite beautiful."

The show is completely free and if you missed it Saturday, don't worry.

On Sunday, they will be open from 1-4 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

