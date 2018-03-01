8 Bibb deputies resigned, suspended, or arrested

Eight Bibb County deputies have been arrested, suspended, or have resigned in the last seven months.

The latest happened last week when a deputy resigned and turned himself in for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman and fighting her boyfriend.

Accusations range from assault to family violence with the other deputies.

“These charges are typically very serious and they have to be dealt with,” Bibb Sheriff David Davis said. “They have to be shown that we're not going to tolerate that kind of behavior.”

Davis says they suspended, fired, and/or arrested some of the deputies, while others resigned.

“We have to take a stance on it,” Davis said. “My record is clear that I don’t tolerate that type of deviation from rules.”

Davis says most of these deputies have been with the sheriff’s office for several years. He says many of these incidents occur when they don't handle situations in their personal life properly.

Like the most recent incident where Deputy Justin Leese allegedly touched a woman inappropriately before fighting her boyfriend at the Crazy Bull.

“I think this deputy was going through some personal issues that only he was dealing with,” Davis said. “This just came out of the blue.”

He says he hopes that Leese's arrest is a wakeup call for other deputies.

“Law enforcement people are held to a higher standard and I hold our people to a higher standard,” Davis said. “I think the public holds us to a higher standard, so therefore I'm going to meet that standard, and make sure our people meet that standard.”

