84-year-old Macon County bricklayer still putting in work

Thank God it's Friday, the day most people look forward to to get away from work.

But not 84-year-old John Law of Montezuma. He says his job is more than just work it's his passion.

Singing hymns to help him through the day, Law says he's been laying bricks and blocks for 58 years often for seven days a week.

After serving in the Korean War, Law says he wanted to make something of himself opening up his own business.

"This job when I'm laying brick, block or stone it's just like a little kid sucking a lollipop it's just that good to me," he says.

Law refuses to stop... even after breaking his ankle from falling off a two story building.

"They said go on to the doctor.. go on to the doctor. Nah I ain't going to the doctor so I got me a brick wall up at 2:30.. started me another wall before I went to the doctor," he says..

Between the hard manual labor and the heat a lot of people who are much younger than John said that they have a hard time keeping up with him.

Law's daughter Brenda, says her son Brandon is 26-years-old, and Law lays circles around him.

"He comes home often talking about 'whew your daddy about to work me to death,'" Brenda Law says.

Brenda says sometimes she worries her dad is over working himself.

"You need to just stop and you know slow down and enjoy yourself, you know travel while you're still in good health. And he said 'Baby I am enjoying myself. I'm doing what I enjoy," she says.

"A lot of people are asking me 'When you going to retire? And I tell them you got to ask Jesus cause I don't know," says Law.

He says he'll slow down when the good Lord calls for him.

Law says when he does decide to take a day off, you can find him doing yard work around his home.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV