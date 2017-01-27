A young lady from Bonaire Middle School is excited after winning Houston County's Spelling Bee for the second year in a row.

Eight grader, Rebecca Kenny, competed in the annual bee Friday morning with 27 other elementary and middle school students.

It came down to Kenny and Morrigan King, an 8th grader from Warner Robins Middle School.

Kenny says she knew she was going to win when she heard the final word was "graffiti."

"I was really relieved because I knew that I knew how to spell it," says Kenny.

Both young ladies now head to the District 6 spelling bee at Fort Valley University on February 25th.

(© 2017 WMAZ)