Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the search for the missing girl is still ongoing.

A 9-year-old girl is still missing after a boating accident on Lake Jackson. Our Madison Cavalchire was on the scene Monday as recovery crews continued the search.

Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the search continues for the young girl, who went missing on Lake Jackson in Jasper County early Sunday morning near the Turtle Cove area. McKinnon says the girl was riding on the lake with an adult when that adult was thrown from the boat and swam to shore.

"It's hard when it's anybody that has been hurt, injured, or dies out on the water here at the lake, but it's more so with a child," said James Monroe.

James Monroe has lived on Lake Jackson for almost 50 years. Now, he's the Lakeview Marina manager.

"The areas here are very boater-friendly," Monroe said.

But Monroe says calm lake waters don't ensure boater safety. He's been coming to Lake Jackson since 1969, and every year, there are a few boating accidents. The last fatality that he could remember was four years ago.

"Accidents like this, they affect me, they affect the lake," Monroe said.

Monroe says because of the time that's passed, rescue crews are focused on recovery.

"As an adult, if I got thrown out of the boat and hit that water at 56 degrees, my first instinct is to take a deep breath of air," Monroe said. "If my head's underwater, I've just filled up both lungs. Then it's all over with."

He's just hoping the family, and the lake, find some peace.

"I don't know what happened," Monroe said. "I wasn't there. I wish I had been. Maybe I could have done something."

Monroe says some of the most common boat-related accidents he's seen on Lake Jackson involved speed. His message to boaters: Make sure you're always wearing your life vest -- it's state law for children under 13.



