9-year-old missing on Lake Jackson

A 9-year-old is missing on Lake Jackson after a boating accident early Sunday morning.

Mark McKinnon with the Department of Natural Resources says it happened near the Turtle Cove area.

He says the 9-year-old and an adult were riding on the lake when the adult was thrown from vessel and swam to shore.

McKinnon says the 9-year-old is still missing.

He says DNR Game Wardens and Jasper County officials conduced surface searches with aviation during the daylight hours and they are continuing their search now underwater.

McKinnon says they will continue this search overnight.

The identities of the two individuals have not yet been released.

