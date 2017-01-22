96-year-old Taylor County woman weathers violent storm

96-year-old Ruby Wilson had just sat down in her recliner on Saturday morning when strong winds busted the window in her living room at her home in Taylor County.

“We looked up here and saw the damage,” said Ryan Pounds. “I know Mrs. Ruby, she’s been in this community her whole life, I’ve known her my entire life.”

Pounds rushed inside and found her in the kitchen a little shaken, but she said she was alright.

“She took me into the living room and showed me where the [unconfirmed] tornado had blown the pane glass window in on her,” said Pounds. “She was sitting in the chair -- literally glass shards, and pieces of glass just all over the place in the living room -- in the chair, and she didn't have a scratch on her.”

Pounds knew that was all the work of God.

“She's a Godly woman. One of the godliest women you'll meet. I believe the Lord had a hedge of protection around her,” said Pounds.

The farm her house is on wasn’t as lucky -- the property is littered with debris.

“It’s totally destroyed at least four barns. There’s the grain bin here, it’s in pieces in the field. It obviously tore up the fences,” said Pounds.

Shortly after the storm passed, dozens of people from the community were there to help clean up and save what they could.

“That’s Taylor County. If something like this happens, people in the community rally around each other and do whatever they can to help,” said Pounds.

Sheriff Jeff Watson says they escaped this round of storms, and are ready for whatever else may come.

“We feel very fortunate, and very blessed that the damage that’s done is just structural damage and barns and buildings, but no injuries so that’s the best thing,” said Watson.

