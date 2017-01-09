There was friction among Bibb County's legislative delegation in the opening day of the Georgia General Assembly. House Representative Allen Peake says he plans to introduce a bill that would change the way people vote for several Bibb County elected officials. However, Peake says he knows there are a lot of people who will oppose this change.

“I wasn’t even able to vote for myself in the Republican primary,” says Peake.

The 2016 Bibb County primary election left House Representative Allen Peake in a situation that he calls insane.

“There were no contested elections for Tax Commissioner or Sheriff in the primary,” says Peake. He says he switched parties and voted with a Democratic primary ballot.

“If I wanted to have a say so in those elections in our county, I was going to have to vote in the Democratic primary,” says Peake.

Now Peake says he is introducing a bill that would make the Bibb County Sheriff, Tax Commissioner, Coroner, Superior Court Clerk and District Attorney all run as nonpartisans.

“It doesn’t go statewide. It allows each local delegation to make that decision themselves to make those positions nonpartisan,” says Peake.

State Representative James Beverly, who is a democrat, says he will not support this bill.

“He seeks competitive advantage in Bibb County by moving stuff to nonpartisans elections, and it’s just not the will of the majority of citizens of Bibb County,” says Beverly. He says this bill would dilute minority votes.

“I mean, how many black members does the Republican party have?” says Beverly.

Senator David Lucas, also a Democrat, agrees.

“Try to destroy the Democratic Party, and basically, we all know, Randall, who the majority of Democrats are in Macon,” says Lucas.

Peake says he expected opposition, but he says these positions do not need part affiliation.

“A sheriff should be a nonpartisan election. The District Attorney or Coroner should be nonpartisan, but they don’t care whether it's Republican or Democrat, they should be serving that county,” says Peake.

Peake says he plans to file this bill some time this week.

