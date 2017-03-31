We've have more information on a Monroe County meth bust that has 29 people in custody, including the woman they're calling the head of the ring.

Nicole Butler talked with a neighbor who says her street doesn't feel as safe.

"When you have kids and you think of it happening right down the road, that's when it starts to get a little... little scary," says Amy Carr, a neighbor of Jayna Forbus.





Amy Carr moved onto Boxankle Road less than two months ago, saying she never thought something like this would happen so close to her home.

Carr says even though she has never met suspect Jayna Forbus, knowing about her case makes her more wary of her children's safety.

"Especially him and my daughter like to go up to people they don't know and start a conversation because they don't know what strangers are, so you start being more wary because you don't know what people do behind closed doors," Carr says.

The sheriff's office is calling Forbus, Monroe County's "queenpin," in the case, "Operation No Doze."





"Basically, she was the one responsible for the actual large amounts of methamphetamine and distributing to the lower level dealers," Sergeant Lawson Bittick.

Forbus and the 28 others are accused of being part of the ring that trafficked meth, ecstasy, pain pills, and stolen firearms.





(Photo: Butler, Nicole)

Forbus was arrested at her home with approximately a pound of methamphetamine in her possession.

Looking around the property, I saw signs of children being present, like a playground.

Bittick says her children had been turned over to the Department of Family and Child Services (DFCS) over a year ago.

He also tells us that Forbus is no stranger to their jail.

"She's been arrested probably 10 to 15 times in our community, so she's a frequent flyer. We are all familiar with her," Bittick says.

According to the sheriff's department, Forbus has had several arrests for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

Bittick says since Wednesday, they have made two new arrests in the case, but they are still on the lookout for two men, Christopher Derrick Stewart and Kyle Nolan Peters.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can call the sheriff's office at 478-994-7010.

