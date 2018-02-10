A CLOSER LOOK: Warner Robins violent crime down in 2017, property crime stays the same



Violent crime in Warner Robins took a big dive during 2017 while property crime stayed flat, according to police numbers released Friday.

Overall, crime was down 2.3 percent.

The biggest change: Aggravated assaults in the city dropped by nearly a third.

The number of rapes increased slightly, but there were fewer robberies and 32 percent fewer aggravated assaults.

Overall, violent crime dropped 21.9 percent, below the totals from both 2016 and 2017.

The number of property crimes was the same in each year -- 4124.

Arsons, burglaries and auto thefts all increased last year, police report, but the number of larcenies dropped.

More than four cars a week are stolen in Warner Robins, the highest total in the last five years. The number of rapes and arson fires are also the highest since 2013.

CRIME 2016 2017 CHANGE Homicide 6 6 +0.0 Rape 31 34 +9.7 Robbery 143 132 -7.7 Aggravated Assault 314 214 -31.8 Violent Crime 494 386 -21.9 Arson 13 17 +30.8 Burglary/B&E 768 805 +4.8 Larceny 3125 3072 -1.7 Auto Theft 218 230 +5.5 Property Crime 4124 4124 0.0 TOTAL 4618 4510 -2.3





