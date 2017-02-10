A family's journey of legacy at Fort Valley State University

A family's legacy continues at FVSU

Founded in 1895, Fort Valley State University was established as the first Historically Black University in Central Georgia.

It came after other HBCUs like Spelman and Morehouse College.

Fifteen African-American men and three white men petitioned Houston County Court for a charter that would create a public school for children.

Years later, Fort Valley High and Industrial School, would become Fort Valley College and allow access to a higher education.

4 generations of FVSU students

Today, the school stands on a firm foundation as Fort Valley State University, teaching students to rise above life's challenges.

John Wakefield, a Visual and Performing Arts senior, says that there's no mistake why he chose to go to this HBCU.

“There is nothing but possibility here. You have to absolutely be on your Ps and Qs if you want to be a success from Fort Valley State University. That's what my family has taught me. Through everything," said Wakefield, “You have to push and you have to have drive.”

Wakefield is a 4th generation Wildcat. Wakefield's grandmother (Beurena Wakefield), both of his parents (Dr. Freddie and Alecia Wakefield), cousins, aunts and uncles (Dr. Dexter Wakefield, Daryl Wakefield, Thea Wakefield, Rona Carr, Gladine Spyies), including former Miss Fort Valley State University Peggy Hunter, walked the campus of this University.

Wakefield’s aunt, Gladine Spyies, keeps track of who has attended.

“There's 36 immediate family members and I have a list of all of us here,” says Spyies.

She took out a plethora of pictures of filled with memories of their time on the campus of Fort Valley State University.

“I was just so excited when I found out that Jonathan was going to Fort Valley State University,” said Spyies.

She says that this school paved the way for them. She remembers paying about $1,000 for school and books each quarter when she attended in the early '70s.

“When we grew up, we knew that college was number one,” said Spyies. “I know that we wouldn't have had this great opportunity if we didn't have a college that we could afford to go to.”

History buff Wilmetta Jackson says that in the beginning, the school focused on Home Economics and Agriculture. With education being the focal point, some families were desperate to send their child to school.

“There were times when families actually brought food products, some of their harvest, and gave it to pay tuition and it was accepted,” said Jackson.

She says that over the 40 years of being on this campus, she's seen strong bonds form when students saw their professors in and out of the classroom.

“We're not just teacher and student, we're family,” said Jackson.

As for Wakefield, a Visual and Performing Arts senior, he has no plans to break the family tradition.

“I would love for my child to come to Fort Valley State University because they'll learn a lot of things that they need to know,” said Wakefield.

Fort Valley has a number of distinguished alumni who have walked through their campus: former Dallas Cowboy Rayfield Wright, who was recently honored at Super Bowl LI, former NFL linebacker Greg Lloyd, and

Georgia House of Representatives' Calvin Smyre.