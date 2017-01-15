Two Macon Baptist churches unite over divided history

Two Macon Baptist churches are just a block away from one another, however the history that connects the two goes much farther than the street between them.

Sunday mornings at Lanier Park, you can hear worship music from the two first Baptist churches on either side.

The park separates First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Christ, but the reverends of the two churches say it was not always that way.

“We were originally one church that had white Americans and some slaves as well as some free blacks in it,” said First Baptist Church Rev. James Goolsby. He says it was called Baptist Church of Christ in Macon.

Less than 20 later, Rev. Goolsby says the Civil War caused the church to begin to split -- forming the black church, the First Baptist Church and the white church, the First Baptist Church of Christ.

“You know I was more interested in talking about the past,” said First Baptist Church of Christ Rev. Scott Dickison. He says he felt like he needed to explore that history when he began working at the church.

“But James said, ‘No lets slow down. Let’s talk about the present who we are today,’” said Rev. Dickison.

“I felt we had to get to know each other to trust each other that we could be honest with each other and be receptive to opposing views,” said Rev. Goolsby.

After attending the New Baptist covenant together, the reverends decided they were ready to have their first event together -- an Easter egg hunt on the same field that has stood as almost a divider of the two churches.

“We had so many members of both churches that had gone to school together, worked together, but never had that relationship as it relates to church together,” said Rev. Goolsby.

Then for the first time in more than 150 years, the churches worshiped together.

“An older woman in your congregation came up to you with tears in your eyes and said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this to happen,’” says Rev. Dickison.

Since then, the churches have held several other joint events, developing relationships and even some friendships.

“I count Scott as one of my dear friends, and that’s a blessing,” said Rev. Goolsby, and Dickison agrees.

