A look back at King's influence in Macon

Rev. Ficklin looks back through photos of early activism in Macon

For many people, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day off from work or school.

For others, the holiday represents something much bigger-- the ideals of a man who dedicated his life to the equality and fair treatment of all people.

Every year, people from all walks of life in Macon march in remembrance of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



One of those people is Reverend Henry Ficklin of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.



“We've had many people who were dedicated, who understood the dream of what the march was about,” said Ficklin.



In fact, he's been marching since the 1970's and says the memorial march is still important, even decades later.



“To make sure young people did not forget what the activities were that caused them to enjoy some of the freedoms that they enjoy today," Ficklin said.



Ficklin was inspired by Dr. King early on and worked to apply his teachings in Macon.



As a former leader in the local Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was founded by King, the group fought for equality.

Ficklin looks through a large binder, full of photos and newspaper clippings, stopping on one.

“This is in Macon,” he points. “Down Telfair Street.”



The photo, from 1978, shows a march they planned in opposition to workplace discrimination in downtown Macon.

This was just one example on how the group implemented the teachings of King to make a difference at home.

“It was this march that galvanized the people who were in control to do something about that,” Ficklin explained.



Now, he continues his activism as a member of the Macon-Bibb Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

Ficklin is encouraging others to take advantage of the holiday, and use it to put King’s principles into action.



“Rather than a day off, make it a day ‘on.’ Find something to do that's going to be beneficial to a person or a community or what have you, because that honors Dr. King's life,” said Ficklin.



Looking back through pages of memories, Ficklin says he is pleased with how far we've come, but wants everyone to remember all the work it has taken to get to this point.



“Sometimes, when we start making progress, we forget those people and those efforts that are responsible for the progress.”

For that reason, he and others, will continue marching forward, both in memory of the past and with continued hope for the future.

Ficklin says they are using their “day on” to host a community clean up on Pansy Avenue.

