A new group could be handling cases dealing with vicious and dangerous dogs in Macon. The Bibb County Health Department previously handled these cases, but the Macon-Bibb Commission is discussing whether to appoint a new board to make those decisions. Founder of All About Animals Rescue, Mary Crawford, says this is needed.

“We had one that nipped a volunteer when she threw her knee up to knock him off when she was playing with him,” says Crawford. She says vicious dogs are just dogs that need special attention.

“We found out then that this is not a dog that you just go play Frisbee with,” says Crawford. Because of that situation, Crawford said they let volunteers know not to play with the dog.

“There were signs on his pin that said, ‘I may bite,’” says Crawford. However, she says someone ignored her warning, and that is when it happened again.

“It had to go through the health department,” says Crawford.

She was out of town when the Health Department delivered the notice that she had seven days to respond, and by the time she could respond, she said it had been nine days so the dog was declared vicious.

“I don’t think they really knew how to handle that, and they had to go through animal control, so that got delivered to me when I was out of town,” says Crawford.

Crawford says the outcome would have been different if people who work with dogs had been involved with the decision. That’s why she favors a new plan going before the Bibb County Commission.

“Maybe someone from one of the advocate groups that works with our animal welfare,” says Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

The Bibb County Health Department currently handles dangerous and vicious dog cases and decides whether dangerous dogs should be put down or taken from their owners. Elaine Lucas says commissioners may appoint a group to take over that responsibility.

“It would be a more efficient use of time, and I think a person could expect to get a fairer decision,” says Lucas.

This ordinance is scheduled to go before a committee at next Tuesday's commission meeting.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ