The Compassionate Friends group is holding their 4th Annual Walk to Remember event Saturday, where families can come together to remember loved ones.

After the tragedy at High Falls, the Burdette family is continuing to mourn the loss of their 12-year-old son Christian Burdette.

A group called The Compassionate Friends help support many other families like the Burdettes after a child has passed.

Nicole Butler spoke with mothers who have also had to face losing a child and how an event this weekend helps them remember those who may be gone, but will never be forgotten.





Mothers get to work creating signs to honor their loved ones that were taken too soon.

Vicki Lindsey writes #504 for her son, T.J. Freeman. Freeman was a Bibb County officer who died last year in a car crash.

"It felt just like someone came in and pulled your heart out without any anesthesia anything like that just ripped your heart out because he's my only child," Lindsey says.





Lindsey says she always has him with her whether it's through pictures, her necklace or the tattoo she got in his memory.

And by meeting with a group called Compassionate Friends, she says it's helped her take the steps to deal with her loss.

"Grief don't have a time frame and everybody here has gone through the same thing you've gone through," Lindsey says.





For the past 16 years, Teresa Tompkins has been dealing with the loss of her son Bubba in a motorcycle accident.

She says the group has helped her cope with the pain of not being with her son in his final moments.

"If I could've just put my hands on him and whether he heard me or not I could've just said goodbye," Tompkins says.

Tompkins says Compassionate Friends has helped her regain hope.

"Somebody in that group has already been there and they can help you know how you are going to make it through the first of everything. It makes you realize that you really can survive," she says.

"We're able to share their memories to share their stories it's like bringing them alive again for a day," Melva Sullivan, co-leader of Compassionate Friends says.

Over 100 people plan to take a walk of remembrance, reflecting on the joy each child brought to their lives.

The Walk to Remember takes place at North Peach Park in Byron.

There will be live music, a balloon release and a guest speaker with words of hope for the families.

The event starts 10 in the morning on Saturday and ends around 1.

If you would like to find the group closest to you,

If you would like to find out about meetings or any other events, you can call 478-733-6896 or 478-954-8934.

