AAA: 88 percent of millennial drivers engage in risky behavior behind the wheel

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of young millennials engage in risky behavior on the road -- earning them the top spot of worst-behaved drivers in the U.S.

Madison Cavalchire found out what makes millennials the worst behind the wheel.

23-year-old Jake Summer says driving in the 21st century comes with a lot of distractions.

"There's texting, eating while driving, having your friends in the car distracting you, and playing loud music," Summer said.

Summer says he's never been in a car accident or gotten a ticket, but just like the majority of young millennials in a new AAA study, Summer admits he's been distracted while driving.

"You know these kids feel like they need to respond right away," Summer said.

88 percent of millennials in the study admit to texting while driving, speeding, or running red lights.

Georgia State Patrol Sergeant Kevin Pope says it's common for him to see distracted young drivers rear-ending other cars or merging into the wrong lane.

"That's the biggest thing for us, is trying to keep people from being distracted from their phones while they're driving," Pope said.

Pope says the best way to stay focused behind the wheel is to put your phone inside the console.

"My biggest advice would be to make sure that they always wear their seat belt," Pope said. "We do see that a lot in younger drivers."

Summer says millennials' behaviors and attitudes will have to change in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on Georgia roads.

"This sort of instantaneous gratification that we need, and we need all this attention, and we need to collect our likes," Summer said. "If we can stray away from that sort of habit, I think we will be better off on the road and we will be a lot safer."

According to the AAA study, drivers ages 75 and older were the least likely to report texting while driving, speeding, or running red lights.

