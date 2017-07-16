Aaron Carter released on bond after DUI, drug possession arrest in Ga.

Aaron Carter mug shot. IMAGE HABERSHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga -- Aaron Carter was released on bond after being arrested Saturday for DUI and drug possession, the Habersham County, Ga., sheriff's office said.

The singer, 29, was pulled over around 8 p.m. local time in Cornelia, Ga., where he was charged with driving under the influence and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, Police Capt. Floyd Canup confirmed to USA TODAY. Carter's girlfriend, Madison Parker, was arrested for obstruction and is eligible for bond, but remains in jail. All charges are misdemeanors and a full report will be available Monday morning, Canup said.

Carter was scheduled to perform Saturday in Kansas City, but had to cancel. Before he was arrested, a tweet from Carter's account said, "Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3."

The message shortly followed one from Carter that said, "22 years in the music industry and I think I finally learned how to always be prompt and loyal."

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Parker, also faces drug-related charges. She tweeted hours before the incident to Avis, a rental car company about having a "moldy vehicle".

Madison Parker mug shot. IMAGE HABERSHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

"So after @Avis felt bad after giving us a moldy car so they comped a new car but within the first 5 min the end tire blew out of the freeway," Parker wrote. "Avis not sure if you do inspection on your cars after they are returned. But my bf @aaroncarter can't be delaying to his shows."

PHOTOS: Aaron Carter throughout the years





Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. He emerged in the music scene in the early 2000s with hits “I Want Candy,” “Bounce” and “Aarons Party (Come Get It)”

The former child star hit the road this summer to promote his latest music.

