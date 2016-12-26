AARP volunteers teach Bibb students to read

Since Curtis Jones became Bibb County's school superintendent in the spring 2015, he says he's made teaching students to read a top priority.

But it's not just teachers helping out, there are some other seasoned readers helping too.

Our Justin McDuffie explains how some AARP volunteers are helping student readers reach their grade level.

Becky Gunn may be retired, but that doesn't stop her from teaching.

“You can only stay at home doing not much very long, at least I couldn’t,” said Gunn.

She’s a volunteer with the AARP Foundation Experience Corps, which means she shows up to Brookdale Elementary a few days a week to work with students on their reading.

“It's easy to teach the kids that read well and it’s easy to teach the kids that a lot of times have older brothers and sisters so they’ve picked up skills along the way,” said Gunn. “But when kids are struggling or might not have had a chance to learn how to do it, that’s when it’s really fun. That’s when you have to work at it and find ways for them to learn the skills they need.”

She plays games like sight word bingo, and teaches them reading strategies to get through text.

One of the students in her small group is second grader Taiviona Hill.

“If I don’t know a word, she tells us to sound it out,” said Hill.

She says she’s become a better reader after working with Mrs. Gunn this semester.

“Being able to take somebody from not having a skill to having it, it’s exciting,” said Gunn.

Gunn is one of a handful of volunteers throughout Bibb County. She says this is the way she can help to improve literacy in her community.

“It's one of the most satisfying things you can do is to be able to pass along a skill that is important to others and not just a skill, but [to] teach them to love it because that’s what I want. I want them to love to read,” said Gunn.

To learn more about the AARP Foundation Experience Corps and sign up to be a part it, click here.