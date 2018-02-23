Abandoned hospital to become new apartments

An abandoned hospital in Hawkinsville is being renovated into an apartment complex with a total of 68 one-bedroom units.

RJ Memorial Hospital was open from 1937 to 1977. Johnnie Hock said that she delivered her first two kids at the hospital. She remembers being rushed through the entrance and seeing the white marble floor before being put in the elevator to go to the delivery room.

Now, private investors from Atlanta are spending more than $11 million for the renovation project. Hawkinsville City Planner Tim Young said that the investors were offered a tax credit to preserve the building instead of tearing it down. He said that the new building will still have the original skeleton of the building, like the doorways and windows.

Young said in the past year, new businesses and new job opportunities have brought more people to Hawkinsville, creating demand for affordable housing. “Our economic development is really going great, but we just need more housing for people -- as people are coming to town and take these jobs, we are excited about offering affordable housing for them,” said Young.

Hock said that she is glad the structure isn’t being torn down. She hopes that they will keep the same marble floors and the original doorways.

Young said that the project should be completed by late 2018 or earlier 2019. They plan on throwing a grand opening event to kick off the apartments being open.

