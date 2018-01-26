AC Pup celebrates 9th birthday with adoption drive

MACON - Saturday, rescue shelters across Central Georgia will come together to celebrate and try to adopt out some four-legged friends.

AC Pup, who is the mascot of Central Georgia Cares, will celebrate his ninth birthday Saturday with a birthday cake and adoption drive.

Pup was found almost frozen as a puppy, and now he serves as an advocate for all animals, no matter what situation they may be in.

