Access to cannabis oil difficult for Ga. patients

Just a few years ago, 8-year-old Haleigh Cox was having hundreds of seizures a day.

“A bad day now was a really good day for us four years ago,” her mom Janea Cox said.

She says that doctors wrote several prescriptions to help prevent them.

“I could fill my hand up with just a daily dose of seizure medications,” Cox said. “Now she’s on two tablets of a seizure medication. The more we get her off the seizure medications, the more she wakes up.”

For the past four years, they used cannabis oil instead of many of those prescriptions, but getting the oil is isn’t easy.

“I still feel like we're in the same position, nothing's changing,” Cox said.

That’s because every few months, the Cox family has to fly across the country to get Haleigh’s oil. According to Georgia law, they can have it, but they just can’t buy it here, and it’s illegal to take across state lines.

“We risk our safety, we risk our lives to go out there and get the medicine that’s helping save Haleigh’s life,” Cox said.

Recently, Governor Nathan Deal announced he supports expanding the medical marijuana law to add other patients like those with PTSD and chronic pain, but growing here is a no-go for him.

Cox says that won’t stop them from fighting for it.

“As many parents say, you do what you have to for your kids, so we continue to do it, until hopefully Georgia wakes up and says, 'Let’s make this easier,'” Cox said.

Easy or not, Cox says they're just thankful their daughter is getting what she needs.

“Medical cannabis has given us Haleigh back,” Cox said.

