Accident knocks out power in Byron

traffic

A car accident has knocked out power in the city of Byron, according to Peach County 911.

Officials say the accident was in the vicinity of Vinson Road and Heritage Boulevard and that Byron Police are working the accident. Peach County 911 added that crews are on-scene trying to restore power.

The Georgia Power Outage Map showed as many as 1,396 customers lost power, but as of the most recent check that number is down to 683.

13WMAZ is still working to gather more details on this incident and as soon as more information is released we will update you on-air on 13WMAZ and Central Georgia's CW and online on 13WMAZ.com.

(© 2017 WMAZ)