Accused Monroe deputy killer in court for hearing

Christopher Calmer leaving Monroe County Court Monday morning.

Accused Monroe County deputy killer Christopher Calmer was back in court Monday for a motions hearing.

He's accused of killing Deputy Michael Norris's and wounding another officer.

Calmer appeared relaxed in court as lawyers brought up three motions a head of his trial.

The defense claims the clerk exceeded her powers by giving blanket excuses during grand jury selection. The defense also claims there is an issue with Calmers confession and wants the officer who took the confession to have limited testimony. And the third problem the defense presented was an issue with testimony by a GBI officer who's now been charged with child molestation

The court also nailed down some procedures for the trial including jury selection.

May 1, they would bring 150 potential jurors in Upson County and then another 150 on May 2. They will have filled out a questionnaire ahead of selection. On those days they put potential jurors into panels and remove people from the pool who have an excuse.

On June 5, they are scheduled to start selecting the jury from those panels. Once they have their jury of 12 and alternates the judge says the trial will start the next day.

Judge Wilson expects the jury selection to take a week and the trial to be completed in another week.

Calmer is scheduled for another motions hearing March 17.

The next motions hearing is March 17th. That's when the court plans to decide if they will sequester the jury.

