Aerial yoga soars into Milledgeville

You may have seen acrobats in Cirque du Soleil flying high on silk ropes and now you can even take those classes to learn how to do those moves yourself.

But one yoga studio in Milledgeville is taking aerial skills to a new level.

"I looked at the hammock and said no way," yoga student Jean Fraley said. "I will never ever ever get into that thing thinking that this is gonna hold me up."





"I thought we'd be in here swinging and having fun," yoga student Carol Hattaway said. "I didn't know how hard it is."

"We're actually not learning circus tricks in this class, we're actually learning yoga postures," Kay Forrester said.

It's Harmony Hot Yoga and Aerial Center's newest yoga class at their studio in Milledgeville.





Owner Kay Forrester says they wanted to diversify their business.

"Essentially you're releasing the body, realigning the body and building strength on top of that realignment," Forrester said.

Some students say you've just got to get the hang of it... and then the benefits are worth the work.

"Once you get over the fear of falling, thinking that the hammock won't hold you, once you get over that, everything else is second nature," Fraley said.

"The freedom of the movements and when you get something right, how easy it flows, it's just feels good," Hattaway said.

For more information on the yoga classes Harmony offers, visit their website, www.harmonyhotyoga.com.

